LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you love cars and love racing, you can watch “Fast & Furious” come to life at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

There are more than 600 custom, rare, and exotic cars and there’s a chance to take part in a live-action drift course. Fans can also sign up for a ride-along.

One of the vehicles featured at FuelFest. (KLAS)

FuelFest, which was co-founded by Cody Walker, actor Paul Walker’s brother, will be in Las Vegas on Saturday, October 22. It’s the sixth stop on a global tour.

There will be interactive exhibits and booths, live performances, celebrities, food, art, and the chance to win prizes.

“We’re so ecstatic to be bringing FuelFest to Sin City this fall,” said Cody Walker, FuelFest Co-Founder and Reach Out WorldWide CEO. “With Las Vegas being so full of experiences, we hope to provide a new, lasting event for the community full of exclusive cars, exhilarating experiences, and of course, tons of speed.”

A portion of the event’s proceeds benefit Reach Out WorldWide, a non-profit charity founded by Paul Walker and continued by his brother. Paul Walker who starred in the “Fast & Furious” movies died in a car crash in 2013.

Here’s a link to FuelFest.