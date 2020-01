LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The teen accused of shooting three people inside the Fashion Show mall last week will be released from Clark County Detention Center and be on high-level electronic monitoring.

Bail was posted for 18-year-old Christopher Valenzuela-Olivas. His bail was set at $100,000 during his initial court appearance last week.

He is facing three counts of attempted murder in the Jan. 21 shooting. Valenzuela-Olivas’ attorney says the teen will stay with his parents.