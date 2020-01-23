Fashion Show mall shooting suspect due in court Thursday morning

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An 18-year-old accused of shooting three people inside the Fashion Show mall Tuesday night is expected to appear before a Las Vegas judge Thursday morning.

Christopher Valenzuela-Olivas is due in court at 9 a.m. at the Regional Justice Center. The teen faces three counts of attempted murder.

8 News Now has learned that police tracked the suspect down with the help of gang detectives. According to police, Valenzuela-Olivas was at the mall with a friend and got into an argument with someone else. Police say he shot several times, striking the person he was arguing with and two innocent bystanders.

All three have been treated and released from the hospital.