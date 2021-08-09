Fashion Show Mall making back-to-school shopping fun with movies, games, and more

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Fashion Show Mall located on 3200 Las Vegas Boulevard is making back-to-school shopping fun.

Parents can celebrate the upcoming school season with complimentary interactive events every Friday and Saturday during the month of August.

Families can watch popular movies, do arts and crafts, play games, and join dance-offs in the mall’s Great Hall.

Fashion Show Mall is making back-to-school shopping fun! Check out the exciting activities waiting for your family. #8NN pic.twitter.com/ZjaH8iC7ls — 8 News NOW (@8NewsNow) August 7, 2021

View popular blockbuster films including “Moana,” “Trolls World Tour,” “Akeelah and the Bee,” and “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.”

List of interactive stations and activities inspired by the featured movie each day:

Friday, Aug. 13 and Saturday, Aug. 14 (2:00 to 5:00 p.m.) – “Trolls World Tour” featuring dance-offs and painting with local artist Pretty Done

(2:00 to 5:00 p.m.) – “Akeelah and the Bee” plus a game of life-size Scrabble Friday, Aug. 27 and Saturday, Aug. 28 (5:00 to 7:00 p.m.) – “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”

Esther Sarpong, the senior marketing manager at Fashion Show Mall explained that there are also special prizes available if you spend more than $250 while shopping.

Present your receipt at Guest Services for proof of a qualifying purchase and receive an exclusive offer of a lunch box, bento box, infuser water bottle, and tools students will need to conquer the school year.

Shoppers can also bring their gifts to the Great Hall to customize them at one of the interactive craft stations.

Stop by the mall from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday or visit their website to learn more.