Fashion Show Mall employees use LiveSafe app for security alerts during shooting incident

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The whole incident was chaotic for several people inside Fashion Show Mall Tuesday night, including for employees.

Many of them sheltered in place.

8 News NOW Reporter Orko Manna reports, store workers received a lot of help from mall security and a security app on their smartphones.

“Hundreds of people running, screaming, crying,” said Arianie Cortez, Supervisor for Johnny Rockets at Fashion Show Mall.

A terrifying Tuesday at Fashion Show Mall on the Las Vegas Strip.

“I saw the young man pull out the gun and start shooting at the crowd,” added Cortez.

Arianie Cortez is the Supervisor for Johnny Rockets inside the mall. She says she witnessed everything.

“Just seeing people go into a panic is the main thing that scared me. And I told everyone run, come on, brought everyone to the back and we all barricaded ourselves in my office,” added Cortez.

She and mall security were in constant communication.

“I wanted to make sure they knew we were in the back office,” said Cortez.

Other store employees at Fashion Show told 8 News NOW they were alerted about the incident through a smartphone app called LiveSafe.

Shauna Wise received the following message through the LiveSafe app during the incident.

She works at Nordstrom and says she was told to download the app after 1 October.

“We got alerted throughout the whole process,” said Shauna Wise, Nordstrom employee.

“I don’t know what other stores have it, but I think everyone in the mall should have it. It’s a good alert system,” added Wise.

Brookfield Properties Fashion Show’s management company told 8 News NOW Reporter Orko Manna the LiveSafe app is a tool they encourage all of their tenants to get.

It is one of the many ways they communicate with them in emergency situations.

Cortez says she will now use the LiveSafe app more often.