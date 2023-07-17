LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Fashion Show Las Vegas is giving tourists another reason to visit.

With more than a million square feet, it’s one of the largest shopping destinations in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip.

In the last few years, Brent Gardner, the senior general manager for Fashion Show Las Vegas, said they’ve been going green, taking on eco-friendly practices for their employees and customers.

“Our roof is a white roof, so it’s reflective to help to even minimize any heat that can come into the building,” explained Gardner. “It’s 115 Fahrenheit out today is what the temperature calls for so everything we can do to minimize heat coming into the building saves us air conditioning, right?”

Solar panels on top of the Fashion Show Las Vegas produce 1.5 million kilowatt hours over the course of a year, according to Rhianne Menzies, sustainability director for mall owner Brookfield Properties. (KLAS)

Promoting responsible consumption cuts down on high costs.

That’s why Rhianne Menzies, the sustainability director for Brookfield Properties — owner of Fashion Show Las Vegas — is now leading environmental, social and governance strategies to reduce waste.

“We set broad objectives, but we leave it up to the local teams to think about what that means for their specific communities,” Menzies said. “We also look at new opportunities, so Fashion Show is part of that. There’s interesting programs we’re looking to for the future like piloting our first electric vehicle for our security team.”

Fashion Show Las Vegas hopes to unveil the vehicle next month after it’s equipped with license plate cameras and branding.

“Several layers go behind that as that vehicle needs to be able to run pretty much 24/7. We need to make sure our security team has access to the vehicle so they can be out patrolling and helping our shoppers,” Gardner said.

Fashion Show Las Vegas is equipping a new electric security vehicle. (KLAS)

Powering up a mall isn’t just confined to the type of stores and restaurants. It also involves looking at energy and water use.

“Water is top of mind for us in the Las Vegas valley, so all of our devices are low flow devices. Our central planning engineers will do everything they can to minimize how much water goes into our cooling system,” Gardner said.

Fashion Show Las Vegas also has more than 2,000 solar panels producing power for the 200 businesses inside.

“That’s how we generate about 1.5 million kilowatt hours over the course of a year,” Gardner said.

Fashion Show representatives say these changes will create a sustainable future that will last.

“We’re challenging ourselves to look at what we’re currently doing and how we can enhance but then recognizing that we constantly have to evolve and that there’s more we could be doing and looking for opportunities in the future,” Menzies said.

Fashion Show mall recycles all paper and cardboard products and also has LED lighting in the buildings.