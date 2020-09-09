Fashion Show Las Vegas and American Red Cross add additional blood drives in September

LAS VEGAS, NV – DECEMBER 7: The entrance to the Fashion Show shopping mall is viewed on December 7, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tourism in America’s “Sin City” has, within the past two years, made a significant comeback following the Great Recession, with visitors filling the hotels, restaurants, and casinos in record numbers. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Fashion Show Las Vegas is teaming up with the American Red Cross to host additional blood drives during the month of September. Guests able to donate blood are welcome to visit the property’s pop-up donor location on the first floor near Macy’s Men’s, and are encouraged to make an appointment prior to arrival for one of the dates listed below.

September 9

September 21

September 26

The Red Cross is urging healthy donors to make an appointment to give blood to support children fighting cancer, patients with sickle cell disease, and others facing serious illnesses. More blood donors are needed to ensure hospitals have the blood necessary to help save lives.

According to the National Cancer Institute, more than 15,000 children and adolescents in the U.S. are diagnosed with cancer each year. Childhood cancer patients may need blood products on a regular basis during chemotherapy, surgery, or treatment for complications.

The Red Cross is now testing all blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether they developed symptoms. Donors who help support the need by giving at this drive will be able to view their results 7-10 days after donation through the Red Cross Blood Donor App or the donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.

During September, those who come to give blood at an American Red Cross blood drive or donation center will receive a free haircut coupon courtesy of Sport Clips Haircuts at participating Sports Clips locations. Those who donate from Sept. 4-8 will also receive a pair of Red Cross branded socks, while supplies last.

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing, and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to protect the health of all those in attendance.

Donation appointments can be made by downloading the free Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device and use sponsor code FashionShowRetail.