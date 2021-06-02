Residents invited to farmers market near Flamingo, Jones on June 11

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A farmers market next week will bring local vendors from around the valley to one place so residents can shop for homegrown goods and other products.

The West Flamingo Farmers Market on Friday, June 11, will host local farmers, craft vendors, and workshop tents for residents to learn about ways to sustainably farm.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. outside the West Flamingo Senior Center, located at 6255 W. Flamingo Road.

“We are bringing local artisans and area farmers together to make their crafts, produce, and vegetables available to the community,” Commissioner Naft said. “I hope you will join us at the West Flamingo Community Center’s Farmers Market.”

The vendors, and their products, expected at the market include:

Garden Farms of Nevada – Fresh, organic, locally grown produce

Starseeds – Fresh Gourmet Mushrooms

Mohave Mushrooms – Vegan food

Ninja Greens – Microgreens

A Twist on Salsa – Homemade Chips and Salsa

Las Vegas Livestock – Free range, humanely raised pork

DeLee Farms – Certified organic, free range, corn free eggs

Elderberry Fairy – Elderberry Elixirs

Joie’s Raw Vegan Crunch – Delicious Vegan Snacks

Sage Provisions – Locally crafted goods

Luchkoff Patisserie – Fresh pastries

Morena Products – Natural nut butters

Rochelle’s Rocca – Jams, Jellies, English Toffee

For additional information about the event, please call (702) 455-7742.