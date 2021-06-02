Residents invited to farmers market near Flamingo, Jones on June 11

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A farmers market next week will bring local vendors from around the valley to one place so residents can shop for homegrown goods and other products.
The West Flamingo Farmers Market on Friday, June 11, will host local farmers, craft vendors, and workshop tents for residents to learn about ways to sustainably farm.
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. outside the West Flamingo Senior Center, located at 6255 W. Flamingo Road.
“We are bringing local artisans and area farmers together to make their crafts, produce, and vegetables available to the community,” Commissioner Naft said. “I hope you will join us at the West Flamingo Community Center’s Farmers Market.”
The vendors, and their products, expected at the market include:
- Garden Farms of Nevada – Fresh, organic, locally grown produce
- Starseeds – Fresh Gourmet Mushrooms
- Mohave Mushrooms – Vegan food
- Ninja Greens – Microgreens
- A Twist on Salsa – Homemade Chips and Salsa
- Las Vegas Livestock – Free range, humanely raised pork
- DeLee Farms – Certified organic, free range, corn free eggs
- Elderberry Fairy – Elderberry Elixirs
- Joie’s Raw Vegan Crunch – Delicious Vegan Snacks
- Sage Provisions – Locally crafted goods
- Luchkoff Patisserie – Fresh pastries
- Morena Products – Natural nut butters
- Rochelle’s Rocca – Jams, Jellies, English Toffee
For additional information about the event, please call (702) 455-7742.