Fans upset over Madonna’s late concert start times; one is suing

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Some of Madonna’s fans are not too happy with the singer, after she appeared two hours late to her show at the Caesars Palace Colosseum stage.
“There’s something that you all need to understand,” Madonna said during her concert. “And that is, that a queen is never late.”
The mega star posted the video to Twitter on Saturday with the caption “F. A.C.T.S. 👑 #madamextheatre#thecolosseum“. Despite some cheers from the crowd, there were also reportedly many boos.
One Florida fan is taking the singer to court over her late start times. Nate Hollander filed a lawsuit Monday in Miami-Dade County court against both Live Nation and Madonna. He alleges that the change in start times for her Madame X Tour is a breach of contract made between the singer and the ticket buyer.
CNN reports that Hollander didn’t want to attend the concert, who’s start time to Madonna’s Dec. 17 changed from 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Since the show is now starting later than originally planned, he claims that he and other ticket holders “suffered actual and consequential damages including, but not limited to, loss of consideration paid and the devaluation of the ticket.”
Other fans of Madonna went to Twitter this weekend to let out their grievances after she was nearly two hours late for her concert at Caesars.
Wonderwall.com reports that “over 500 refunds” were issued after Madonna surpassed her 10:30 p.m. start time. She instead, took the stage after midnight, making the concert Friday morning and not Thursday night. The show also ran longer than expected, and let out around 2:45 a.m.
Madonna’s ‘subjects’ may not be so loyal anymore. Many voiced the same concerns, saying Madge isn’t respectful of her fans’ time.
Madonna’s three-night Las Vegas engagement comes to an end with the last show scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 10, at 10:30 p.m.