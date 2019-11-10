Fans upset over Madonna’s late concert start times; one is suing

LAS VEGAS, NV – MAY 01: Madonna performs onstage during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for dcp)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Some of Madonna’s fans are not too happy with the singer, after she appeared two hours late to her show at the Caesars Palace Colosseum stage.

“There’s something that you all need to understand,” Madonna said during her concert. “And that is, that a queen is never late.”

The mega star posted the video to Twitter on Saturday with the caption “F. A.C.T.S. 👑 #madamextheatre#thecolosseum“. Despite some cheers from the crowd, there were also reportedly many boos.

One Florida fan is taking the singer to court over her late start times. Nate Hollander filed a lawsuit Monday in Miami-Dade County court against both Live Nation and Madonna. He alleges that the change in start times for her Madame X Tour is a breach of contract made between the singer and the ticket buyer.

CNN reports that Hollander didn’t want to attend the concert, who’s start time to Madonna’s Dec. 17 changed from 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Since the show is now starting later than originally planned, he claims that he and other ticket holders “suffered actual and consequential damages including, but not limited to, loss of consideration paid and the devaluation of the ticket.”

Other fans of Madonna went to Twitter this weekend to let out their grievances after she was nearly two hours late for her concert at Caesars.

Wonderwall.com reports that “over 500 refunds” were issued after Madonna surpassed her 10:30 p.m. start time. She instead, took the stage after midnight, making the concert Friday morning and not Thursday night. The show also ran longer than expected, and let out around 2:45 a.m.

You are losing fans over this constant tardiness. I'm sure you'd be upset if someone was inconsiderate of your time. I'm a long time, huge fan but this is indefensible. Our Queen won't have any loyal subjects if this continues. — Ari Keys ❄️ (@arionkeys) November 9, 2019

Madonna’s ‘subjects’ may not be so loyal anymore. Many voiced the same concerns, saying Madge isn’t respectful of her fans’ time.

I am so very disappointed that the show started at midnight, in a super hot venue? Wow, I even felt so stupid for buying your Tour Program Book and a pricey concert ticket. No more Madonna shows for me after this Tour… NO MORE! 🙏🏻 — Tony Mayen (@tonym702) November 8, 2019

Madonna’s three-night Las Vegas engagement comes to an end with the last show scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 10, at 10:30 p.m.