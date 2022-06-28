LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new announcement from Adele has fans wondering when she’ll finally start her Las Vegas residency. On Instagram, the singer announced two July performances in London, but no update on the residency.

Numerous fans commented on the post asking about the postponed residency, which was supposed to kick off on Jan. 21, 2022, at Caesars Palace and run through April 16.

“Are you coming to Las Vegas or not?” wrote Nansi Pichardo.

“Ok but what about Vegas? It has been 5 months and literally not a single acknowledgment from you or your team as to what the plan is for this. I’m very disappointed in the way you have treated fans who paid a lot of money to travel to see you,” wrote Brittany Martin.

Adele announced the “Weekends with Adele” residency was postponed a day before it was supposed to start due to COVID-related production delays.

“I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready,” she said in a tearful Instagram message. “We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you. But we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID. Half my crew — half my team — are down with COVID. They still are.”

The late postponement announcement left some fans hanging who had already traveled or were en route to Las Vegas to attend a concert.

“What about everyone who bought LV residency and got effed :(,” Breyana Anaya wrote.

Adele said there were plans to reschedule the dates during a February appearance on The Graham Norton Show which airs on BBC, she said her shows are “absolutely 100% happening this year.”

But as the months have ticked by, fans are voicing their concerns.

“How about the lineup for Vegas? Is there a “line” to get our money back?” FH from Fresno, California commented.

Ticketmaster still shows a listing of the postponed shows if you search for Adele as well as complaints under the reviews section.

“So disappointed Adele at this point hasn’t rescheduled anything but she can make it to sing in England and go Party. I just would love that if she doesn’t plan to reschedule the dates she cancels it so we can get our money back,” Nino wrote in March.

Morrissey is doing a residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace from July 1 through July 9 and Rod Stewart will perform there starting in September.

Adele’s official website doesn’t have any information about new dates for her Las Vegas residency.