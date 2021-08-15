Fans share mixed reactions to pricey parking options for first Raiders preseason game at Allegiant Stadium

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Saturday marked the Las Vegas Raiders’ preseason kickoff at Allegiant Stadium where for the first time, Raider Nation was allowed inside the stadium.

But with the addition of fans, many worried about the dreaded parking issues Allegiant Stadium has seen in the past. We heard from several fans who were both satisfied with today’s parking options but also some that were a bit frustrated too.

“I got a season pass for parking,” said Raiders fan, Patricia Crown. “I had to pay for it, but I am in Lot X, so I just have to walk a little way, so it’s really good for me.”

“It was actually a lot worse than I thought it was going to be and I’m on a motorcycle,” said Raider’s fan, Byron Burton. “I thought I was going to be able to find a spot anywhere, but it was actually really difficult to be honest.”

From $60 to $80, there were several lots taking advantage of those fans that didn’t buy parking passes with their tickets. Most fans were just happy to be going to the game in person like Las Vegas resident, Marvin Preston.

“Parking is a little bit further out, but it wasn’t bad and $50 bucks and maybe a mile and half away,” said Preston. “We are Raider fans, that isn’t going to stop us!”

Other than Marvin most fans shared that parking was available, but it just costed more than they would have liked.