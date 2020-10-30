Fans return, arriving for the Dodge NHRA Finals

LAS VEGAS (KLAS-TV) – For the first time since March, fans are being allowed to go to a sporting event in southern Nevada.

The Las Vegas Motor Speedway are breaking some ground this weekend. State officials would not allow fans at the Nascar race in September, which caused a bit of anxiety and some anger. It’s changing this weekend with restrictions being lifted and the NHRA in town through Sunday. The Dodge NHRA Finals are here and fans are already going through the screening processes.

8 News Now sports anchor Ron Futrell has the story.