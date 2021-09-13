Fans pleased with game-day flow at Raiders season home opener

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — From parking to traffic, to people waiting in the heat to get their vaccination verifications, it was a busy game day.

Raider Nation turned out Monday evening for the first home game of the season and from the looks of it, people came prepared. Whether that meant leaving early to find parking or making sure they had all their vaccination credentials in order.

First @Raiders home game of the season! So… how did it go…from getting in and out of the stadium 🏟 to parking 🅿️, to wait times in the heat 🔥 for proof of 💉? Recap at 11pm #8NN #RaiderNation #AllegiantStadium pic.twitter.com/GZ7NcoKbCs — MADISON KIMBRO (@MADKIMBRO) September 14, 2021

“I thought it was an easy day except for the walk because I am old,” said Raiders fan, Julie Lozano. “We showed them our vaccine passport. Got our tickets and got in and right to our seats and everyone was helpful and nice, and it was a good experience,” shared Lozano.

While several fans were dropped off to avoid the long traffic lines and expensive parking, some decided to stick with season parking passes and say it was well worth it for them.

“We parked our car over in a designated lot,” said Albert Lozano. “They charged us $100 dollars, but we came in early, parked and so far, everything for us has been really good,” he added.

As for the heat, people seemed to adjust just fine, with water stations set up around the stadium and no major issues regarding the ‘Clear Health Pass’ app. People acknowledging that it’s best to upload your vaccination info ahead of game day, to avoid any delays.

“Do it ahead of time, because they’re things that might go wrong, so be prepared,” adds Julie Lozano.

Some viewers tell 8 News Now shared that they experienced some issues with the Clear App.

For more assistance with the app call: 855-253-2763.

You can also log on to ClearMe.com/support for further help.