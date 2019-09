TORONTO, ON – JANUARY 12: Auston Matthews #34 of the Toronto Maple Leafs skates through a projected Maple Leafs logo on the ice at the end of warm ups before playing the Boston Bruins at the Scotiabank Arena on January 12, 2019 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

TORONTO, Canada β€” If you thought tickets were expensive for Golden Knight games, just wait til you see how bad this Toronto Maple Leafs PRESEASON game is. According to a local reporter, fans were paying upwards of $600 for the team’s first preseason match-up of the year.

This is crazy: Last night, Leafs tickets for the pre-season game tonight in St. John's were going for $600 a piece. Today, not a ticket to be found on StubHub. — steve simmons (@simmonssteve) September 17, 2019

To make things worse: the Leafs lost 3-1 to the Senators to open their schedule.

The game took place in St. John’s, Newfoundland. The teams played at Mile One Centre, which only has a capacity of about 7,000 people.