Fans lining up for alternate COVID-19 screening ahead of Raiders first home game

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Raiders fans are lined up outside of Allegiant Stadium to get screened for COVID-19 ahead of the first home game tomorrow.

The game will be the first Raiders home game at Allegiant Stadium since the organization’s announcement of mandatory vaccines for fans pursuant to Governor’s State of Nevada Emergency Directive 049.

The team is asking fans to remember to upload their vaccine information to the CLEAR app ahead of the game so they can get to the stadium hassle-free.

However, CLEAR only accepts vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. Those who received any other vaccine need to go through an alternate screening process set up in Lot B outside of the stadium.

NOW: #LasVegas @Raiders fans line up outside of @AllegiantStadm for alternate screening ahead of the first home game tomorrow! 🏈



This is for fans that are unable to use the Clear Health Pass to verify their vaccination status. This is going on until 6 pm today. @8NewsNow #8NN pic.twitter.com/JkYH7kSel2 — Kate Houston (@katehouston_tv) September 12, 2021

Alternate screening is being offered for the following circumstances:

If a fan is partially vaccinated by September 13

If a fan has a vaccine that isn’t supported by the the CLEAR app (any vaccine other than Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson or Janssen)

If a fan has a digital vaccine card, a photo of a vaccine card that is unable to be uploaded to the CLEAR app

If a fan is bringing a vaccinated or partially vaccinated 12 to 13-year-old guest that is unable to be added to the CLEAR Health Pass

For the best gameday experience on Monday night, fans are encouraged to complete alternate screening at the stadium prior to gameday. Screenings will be available today in Lot B of Allegiant Stadium from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

8 News Now’s Kate Houston is there now as Las Vegas Raiders fans quickly complete alternate screening in air-conditioned tents, with the process taking less than 10 minutes once you reach the front of the line.

COVID-19 vaccinations will also be offered before the game on Monday. Full details are on their website here.

