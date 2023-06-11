LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — While the Vegas Golden Knights were playing thousands of miles away, fans gathered to watch the game at the Las Vegas Ballpark in Summerlin.

There was a real sense of community Saturday with smiles all around as fans were certain the team would take home another win in game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final. Fans expressed to 8 News Now how impactful the Knights have been to the Las Vegas community.

“They came to us in our darkest time and put smiles on our faces again,” fan, Michael Radford said.

“Feels like we are a family and we are part of something big, it feels really good,” fan, Ashley Clark said.

The Las Vegas Ballpark opened its doors around 4 p.m. to a sold-out crowd. Fans could sit in the stands or layout in the field while watching the Knights take on the Florida Panthers.

“It’s just absolutely electric. The most incredible feeling but the job’s not finished yet. We’ve got one more to go and then we are crowned champions,” fan, Devin Barranco said.

“The enthusiasm and the support of thousands of people, I know they can’t hear us but it felt like maybe we were extending that energy to them,” fan, Kathy Bertram said.

The Vegas Golden Knights will be back at the T-Mobile Arena Tuesday for game 5, facing what could be their last game of the Stanley Cup Final, if they come out victorious.