LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The atmosphere was nothing short of electric Wednesday, as hundreds of thousands descended on the Las Vegas Strip for the 2022 NFL Draft.



“They should bring the draft here every year,” tourist Devon Canty told 8 News Now.

“We’re used to big crowds, but not like this,” tourist Matthew Doyle said. “This is pretty impressive.”

NFL Draft 2022 preparations underway (KLAS)

The stage was set Wednesday and the fans are ready, but anyone heading out Thursday or Friday should watch for road closures and some serious crowds.



“It’s really more exciting, it kicks it up a notch,” tourist Carol Mortenson said. “Because it’s exciting and fun anyway, but now even more so.”



An 8 News Now crew spent the day across from the Red Carpet Stage on the Bellagio Lakes, where fans will get their first look at future NFL stars, with a few fun acts thrown into the mix.



“It’s amazing,” Canty said. “Las Vegas brings so much fun anyway, this will just take it off the top.”

It’s an experience everyone we spoke with can’t wait to have, and they know our city will bring everything they’ve ever dreamed.



“We’re loving it,” Mortenson concluded.



Las Vegas Boulevard will close between Flamingo Road and Bellagio Drive from Wednesday, April 27 at 10:00 p.m. to Friday, April 30 at 11:59 p.m.