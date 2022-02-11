Fans flock to Las Vegas for Super Bowl weekend, excited to ditch masks

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As Las Vegas gets ready to celebrate its first Super Bowl weekend without masks since 2020, 8 News Now spoke to many that traveled to Nevada after the mandate was lifted.

“It’s unbelievable,” Cincinnati Bengals fan Bobby Moore said. “It’s electric.”

The ‘Big Game’ always brings big crowds to our city, but this year, fans told 8 News Now they’re excited to cheer for their team without having to wear a face covering.

“It’s pretty good that they took the protocol off,” LA Rams fan Jonathan Rodriguez said. “The masks.”

“We are just all ready to go out” Bengals fan Chris Miller added. “And have fun here.”

Rex Beyers, Risk Manager at Westgate Sports Book, said this weekend always has a good turnout, but he believes the recent change will just add to the atmosphere.

“I’m sure it will be a lot bigger,” Beyers explained. “Then it would have been if we had still had the masks.”

Beyers added that some of his VIP guests called and asked for a Sunday spot after Governor Steve Sisolak lifted our state’s mandate on Thursday.

“Literally within a couple of hours we had multiple VIPs come back,” Beyers said. “And say ‘we changed our mind, we do want to come.”‘

Therefore, whether fans are rooting for the Rams or counting on Cincinnati, it looks like Southern Nevada will be the spot to celebrate the biggest day in professional football.

“We think the Bengals are going to bring one home,” Moore said.

“It’s going to be a great game,” Miller concluded.

Beyers told 8 News Now Westgate has already seen some big bets for Sunday’s game, including one at $380,000.

He also said most people are putting their money on the Cincinnati Bengals to win.