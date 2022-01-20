Fans excited for ‘When We Were Young’ festival, but COVID concerns linger

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The upcoming “When We Were Young” musical festival is creating quite a buzz.

The festival will feature some of the biggest names in emo and alternative music, and many fans are excited for Friday’s presale. My Chemical Romance and Paramore are among the biggest names scheduled to appear.

But there have also been concerns, given its high price tag and one-day schedule on Oct. 22, 2022. Many fans are worried about short set lists.

Related Content Paramore, My Chemical Romance headline When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas

Organizer Live Nation responded to some of those worries on Thursday.

“The safety of fans, artists and staff is thoroughly planned for among event organizers and in coordination with local authorities,” a statement said. “We have seen a lot of excitement around this festival and we look forward to putting on an incredible event for all of the fans this October. We encourage fans to check the festival website and socials for all of the latest updates.” https://www.whenwewereyoungfestival.com/

Live Nation confirmed that the bands will perform on multiple stage at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds and gave a glimpse at set times.

Live Nation says headliners will have longer set times while smaller bands will have shorter sets.

“When We Were Young” tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.