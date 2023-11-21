LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Las Vegas, the Official Host City of Super Bowl LVIII, is launching a colorful multi-platform campaign called, “Excessive Celebration Encouraged.”

The Las Vegas Convention and Vistors Authority (LVCVA) campaign encourages fans and locals to sign a petition on Change.org to allow “excessive celebrations” at the big game on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024.

The campaign also includes a 90-second music video featuring former NFL All-Pro wide receiver Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson and Grammy-nominated artist Tobe Nwigwe.

Las Vegas, the Official Host City of Super Bowl LVIII, is launching a colorful multi-platform campaign called, “Excessive Celebration Encouraged.”(LVCVA)

The music video includes re-creations of some of Johnson’s on-field moments, including his impromptu marriage proposal, river dance, and his unforgettable Hall of Fame jacket moment.

Some of the historic spots the music video was shot at include Allegiant Stadium, Caesars Palace, and Fremont Street Experience.

The commercial spot will premiere during the Thanksgiving Day game between the Washington Commanders and Dallas Cowboys.

“Las Vegas is built for celebration,” Steve Hill president and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Vistors Authority said. “People come to Vegas because they know that the excitement surrounding the game is just as important as the game itself. Whether they travel to watch the game in person or at a viewing party, fans know they will be surrounded by energy that is simply unmatched anywhere else in the world. As we prepare to welcome the Super Bowl for the first time, we are determined to show the world that when it comes to celebration, Las Vegas is in a category of one.”