Fancy Livin’: Local designers create ‘Dog Houses of Distinction’ in support of The Animal Foundation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nearly two dozen local interior designers put their skills to the test, creating over-the-top, one-of-a-kind doghouses for a special cause: the first annual ‘Dog Houses of Distinction’ competition.

Designers were free to use any materials of their choice, and the chique houses were fashioned in a variety of sizes and shapes.

The Posh Pup Pad. (Credit: Tandem Interior Design Studio)

The dog houses will be auctioned off during the upcoming ‘Street of Dreams’ event, with all proceeds going to the largest animal shelter in the state, The Animal Foundation.

Guests and their four-legged friends are invited to Tandem Interior Design on Friday, Oct. 18, where the lush corridor outside will be transformed into, you guessed it, a “street of dreams.” Attendees will have a chance to see the dog houses up close while enjoying food, drink and music.

“Dog Houses of Distinction” begins at 6 p.m., and tickets are $5. Entry into raffles is included in the ticket price, and the prizes are fabulous! Lucky winners will walk away with fabulous prizes, including ‘staycations’ at El Cortez and JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa, Golden Knights tickets, restaurant gift certificates and much more.

For more information, please visit the event website.