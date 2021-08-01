Fan fiasco: Parking, transportation once again major problems at Allegiant Stadium for Gold Cup final

Video Courtesy: Mariana Lomeli

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — About three weeks ago, concertgoers at Allegiant Stadium described the parking and transportation to and from the venue as a “nightmare.”

Sunday night’s CONCACAF Gold Cup final has all the makings of the same scene.

Videos and photos were posted to social media, showing long lines and jam-packed areas outside Allegiant Stadium prior to kickoff between the U.S. and Mexico national soccer teams.

Warning signs were posted above I-15 by the Nevada Department of Transportation all week, warning drivers to find alternate routes Sunday evening. Roads near the stadium are closed for the event.

Allegiant Stadium has a capacity of 65,000. The Gold Cup Final is reportedly a sold-out crowd.

8 News Now reached out to Metro Police and Allegiant Stadium for statements on the parking and transportation issues, but we have yet to hear back.