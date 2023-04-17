LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A family-run Las Vegas barbeque joint known for its Food Network appearances will be added to the Las Vegas Historic Property Register.

John Mull’s Meats and Road Kill Grill has been serving the city its famous BBQ and meat for the last 70 years.

Chuck Frommer is the late John Mull’s grandson and the fourth owner of the meat market. He said it was an honor to be added to the list.

“It’s a really big deal for my family and it’s a great thing to happen for me. Any way you look at it I’ll still come to work,” he added.

A formula ceremony inducting the place onto the historical places list will take place on Thursday, April 20, at 11 a.m. The public is welcome to join in on the celebration at 3730 Thom Blvd.