LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A family-run Las Vegas barbeque joint known for its Food Network appearances has some tips for cooking your turkey this Thanksgiving.

John Mull’s Meats and Road Kill Grill has been serving its famous BBQ in Las Vegas for the last 70 years. It was recently added to the Las Vegas Historic Property Register.

Chuck Frommer the fourth owner and third generation to run the business has some helpful advice for those looking to doctor up their turkey this year. Frommer said they sell a lot of smoked turkey, brisket, and an incredible amount of burnt ends.

If you want to skip the hassle of cooking turkey, you still have time to pick one up from them at 3730 Thom Blvd. They are open this week.