Family will file federal lawsuit in police shooting of Jorge Gomez

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The family of Jorge Gomez, who was shot to death by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers on June 1, will file a federal lawsuit federal lawsuit and hold a news conference Wednesday morning.

A statement from the law firm of Rodolfo Gonzalez and Flores Law Firm announced the lawsuit Tuesday.

The police department, along with the four officers who fired on Gomez, will be named in the lawsuit.

Gomez was killed when four officers stopped their vehicle to talk to him as he walked along Las Vegas Boulevard carrying a weapon. Accounts from police indicate Gomez raised the weapon and all four officers fired on him. A total of 19 shots were fired.

An image of Jorge Gomez caught on surveillance video as he walked near Planet Hollywood.

The officers named in the lawsuit are Ryan Fryman, Dan Emerton, Vernon Ferguson and Andrew Locher. All are assigned to the Organization Development Bureau, Range Training Staff, and they are not required to wear body cameras.

Before he was shot and killed near the Lloyd D. George Federal Courthouse, police had seen him several times as he walked while openly carrying weapons, which he is allowed to do.

The news conference Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. will take place on the steps of the courthouse, not far from where Gomez was shot.

Gomez is shown at a Black Lives Matter protest in downtown Las Vegas.

Tuesday’s news release criticized Metro for failing to release all the video they have available of the incident.

The shooting happened as police streamed toward the scene of a shooting that left Metro officer Shay Mikalonis fighting for his life after he was shot near Circus Circus on the Las Vegas Strip.

Two additional law firms representing the family are listed as the Law Offices of Dale K. Galipo of Woodland Hills, California, and the Claggett & Sykes Law Firm of Las Vegas.

Lawyers listed the following points they intend to pursue in the lawsuit: