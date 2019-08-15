Family sues foster care system after toddler’s death

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – One-year-old Daevon Branon-Banks was killed two years ago after police say his foster father threw him across the room. Now, his family is suing the foster care system.

The I-Team has reported on several cases involving system failures at CPS including Daevon’s story.

Daevon’s family says the reason for the lawsuit was to hold CPS accountable.

Daevon was removed from his parents care after his mother was accused of driving him while high.

The toddler was given to Craig Dickens, a family friend.

“It just seems so unfair,” said Ramona Branon, the victim’s grandmother. “That this had to happen to him. He was so precious.”

The Branon’s claim CPS routinely fails in its legal obligations, duties and responsibilities to foster children.

The result, Gabrielle says, was her son’s death. “I won’t see him again, that he won’t get to run into my arms again and I won’t be able to kiss my baby again because somebody took that away from me,” said Gabriella Branon, the victim’s mother.

According to the complaint, caseworkers are assigned too many caseloads. The Branon’s also claim that employees are not adequately trained.

“Although defendants are and have long been aware of these failures, in many instances their proposed solutions have been ineffective, and in many cases, they have taken no action at all,” the complaint states.

The Branon’s were in the process of getting Daevon back when he died.

“We didn’t put our hands and hurt our baby, someone else did that. Craig did that,” said Ramona.

Dickens is serving a life sentence for Daevon’s murder. He’s also listed as a defendant in the lawsuit.

In a statement to 8 News Now, the Division of Family Services says they do not comment on pending litigation.