Family speaks out following UTV crash in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– It is less than two days since police arrested a man accused of reckless driving after a UTV crashed in North Las Vegas on Christmas Eve.

Credit: North Las Vegas Police

Isabella Anes Hernandez, the driver’s sister is speaking out saying that the crash was an accident and that her brother, Yasmani Flaman, 26, is not to blame.

“It’s unjustified and there is no reason for him to go to jail,” Hernandez said. “We had just pulled into the parking lot and he was going at 26 and he wasn’t drinking or on anything.”

Credit; North Las Vegas Police

The sister says when NLVPD got to the scene, they assured the family and others that Flaman would not be arrested.

“He was completely sober,” Hernandez added.

Police say the male driver, lost control and rolled the UTV, rolled onto its side, and flipped upwards.

Police arrested Flaman and charged him with reckless driving.

Police say impairment is not believed to be a factor.

Two other people were in the UTV and they suffered non-life-threatening injuries.