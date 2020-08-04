Family speaks out after tragic deaths of teen girls in Las Vegas crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two Valley families are grieving after two teens were killed while crossing a busy street last night. The crash happened just east of the Strip at Maryland Parkway and Katie Avenue.

Police say Ebonie Whitaker was driving drunk when she allegedly hit the girls around dinner time. She is facing a number of charges, including DUI and reckless driving.

The coroner identified the victims as Citlali Mora and Nelly Amaya’Ramirez, both 16-years-old.

Nelly didn’t live far from the area where the incident happened. 8 News Now spoke to her family about the tragedy and how their lives are forever changed.

Nelson Reyes, Nelly’s stepfather, said the girls were headed to the store. He also said Nelly was the only child.

Family tell us she was loving and enjoyed school.

Today we spoke to the family of 16Y0 Nelly Amaya Ramirez who was killed in a tragic crash while crossing the street at Maryland Pkwy & Katie. She was with her best friend who was also killed, she was identified at Citlali Mora. @8NewsNow pic.twitter.com/JRPGsTEn3x — Joe Moeller (@joemoeller44) August 4, 2020

“A very nice, kind girl. My baby was great,” Reyes reflected. “We’re feeling this a lot because this happened from night to day. My wife is devastated in the room; she can’t even stand up because she’s in shock. She’s bad.”

Metro’s traffic bureau shared a photo of the scene, saying this was “preventable.” Officials are waiting on the suspect’s blood work fro Metro, which they should have tomorrow.

A horrific and 100% preventable fatal crash took the lives of two juvenile pedestrians at Maryland Parkway/Katie. Both were crossing the street when a suspected impaired driver plowed into them in the crosswalk. 3 juveniles killed in one day!! #WakeUpLasVegas @LVMPD pic.twitter.com/gbjqmIohf6 — LVMPD Traffic Bureau (@LVMPD_Traffic) August 4, 2020

Whitaker’s next court appearance is set for Aug. 6.

Reyes says they are going to need help with the funeral because this was so unexpected. If you are interested in helping, please click here for the GoFundMe.