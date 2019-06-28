Family speaks following arrest of man who allegedly killed father of 17

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police arrested a man Tuesday for allegedly shooting and killing another man in downtown Las Vegas. Jerry Fitzgerald, 44, was arrested for killing Michael Johnson.

Johnson’s family spoke with 8 News NOW who continues to struggle with the sudden loss of a loved one.

“Been so much pain, hurt, stress; can’t sleep,” according to Arnethia Johnson, the wife of Michael Johnson. “I just feel so lost now.”

Arnethia and her family gathered at Lorenzi Park Thursday to support one another just days after the sudden death of her husband.

“He was a good father,” Arnethia said. “He was a good brother, a good son, a good husband.”

“He was just a cool guy. There’s no other way to describe it,” said Shawanna Johnson, the victim’s sister.

On June 22, dispatch operators received a call about gunfire in the 900 block of Las Vegas Boulevard. At the same time, a patrol officer was in the area and heard the shots as well. When officers arrived at the scene, they located Johnson on the sidewalk outside the Stateside Lounge suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Johnson was transported to UMC where he was pronounced dead.

“When I got up there he was already gone,” Arnethia Johnson said.

John’s sister said the father of 17 children often visited the lounge.

“It was not out of the blue he was where he was,” said Shawanna Johnson.

Shawanna said his sister was there with friends and some of his older children, but then the night of fun turned deadly.

“There was some type of verbal altercation about one of his older daughters dancing with someone,” Shawanna said.

According to Metro Police, a fist fight inside the bar spilled into the parking lot where Johnson exchanged gunfire with Fitzgerald. Fitzgerald faces a murder charge.

“He took him from a lot of people. His grand kids, his kids, his sisters, his brothers,” said Arnethia Johnson.

Johnson’s murder is the third violent death this year by the intersection of Washington and Las Vegas Boulevard. Metro Police said a man was also stabbed to death near the bar in March.

Then a week later a man was shot and killed while trying to steal beer from the convenience store next door.