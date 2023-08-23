LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A family recovering from a deadly, triple shooting shared their story with 8 News Now Wednesday.

Marillorky Tamayo-Cruz was killed last week when Metro Police said her ex-husband busted into her mother’s apartment and started shooting. Three of her other family members were also hurt in the incident.

“It was like, he has a gun!” Mariam Martinez said. “He has a gun!”

The family described the horror of a day they said they would never forget.

“They were calling me,” Marilu Cruz-Tamayo recalled. “MeeMaw, MeeMaw! They’re going to kill us!”

Marilu Cruz-Tamayo and Mariam Martinez told 8 News Now they are slowly recovering from bullet and stab wounds, after last week’s deadly shooting at Cruz-Tamayo’s apartment complex in the southwest valley.

“We were holding the door,” Cruz-Tamayo said. “We were all pushing the door and he shot through the door.”

Martinez’s mom Marillorky Tamayo-Cruz was killed when Metro Police said her ex-husband, 38-year-old Roidan Durruthy-Mendoza, busted into her mother’s apartment and started shooting hours after he reportedly lost to her in court.

“I don’t know what I’ll do without my mom,” Martinez said.

Police said the couple had a history of domestic violence, so as they try to wrap their heads around the trauma of all this, they want to stop others in similar situations from suffering the same fate.

“Always file charges,” Cruz-Tamayo said. “Don’t stay quiet.”

This is while they also do their best to remember a beautiful soul, a mother, daughter, sister, and friend, who was taken from this world far too soon.

“She did everything mostly from the family, and then he took it away from us,” Martinez concluded. “She was, she was beautiful.”

Durruthy-Mendoza faces a count of open murder, two counts of attempted murder, and two counts of battery with a deadly weapon.

For more on police documents from the shooting, click HERE.