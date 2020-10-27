Family seeks help finding Las Vegas teen missing since Saturday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The family of a teen-ager who was last seen Saturday afternoon is asking for the public’s help in finding him.

Samuel A. Diaz, 13, was last seen riding a scooter at 2:30 p.m. in the Peccole Ranch neighborhood, which is in the west valley near Sahara Avenue and Fort Apache Road.

The teen’s mother says he has never disappeared before.

Diaz is described as 5-foot-7, 125 pounds. He was last seen wearing navy blue shorts, a black shirt with white lettering (MAISON) and a beige bomber jacket with a black strip across the chest.





A missing persons report has been filed with police. If you have information regarding the case, please call Metro at (702) 828-2907. The family has also provided their contact numbers if you have information: (702) 771-9020, (702) 682-6522, (702) 587-4693.