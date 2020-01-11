Family seeks answers after North Las Vegas man is found dead in gutter

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The search is on tonight for the person who shot and killed a North Las Vegas man. Sidney McKnight, 25, was found dead in a gutter on Indian Springs Street near Ann and Camino Eldorado. He was only a few blocks away from where he lived.

8 News Now spoke with his family, who is demanding justice.

“If I am talking to the person who did this, come forward, take responsibility,” stated Freda Roberts. The grieving mother is looking for answers, “for this to happen to him, we are all just devastated because we don’t understand why.”

McKnight was killed early Wednesday. The coroner’s office said he was shot in the head.

“You really took a gem from our life.”

The street was closed for hours as police looked for clues. Neighbors were left puzzled.

“Kind of a big shock,” said neighbor Zachary Horsley. “Pretty quiet most of the time and not a whole lot of big partiers or anything.”

Roberts said her son was quiet and did usually go for walks in the area. She doesn’t know why he was out at that time.

“It wouldn’t be weird to know he was walking,” she noted.

McKnight is the youngest of Roberts’ three sons. She and her family hope the investigation will lead to an arrest.

“For someone to take his life in the matter that they did, we just don’t understand that.”

His mother said McKnight did have a phone on him, which she said will be used for the investigation.