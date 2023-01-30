LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The family of Rakiyah Poole, 24, spoke out exclusively to 8 News Now days after the young mother was killed in the northeast Las Vegas Valley after a hit-and-run crash.

It happened on January 21, near Lake Mead and Hollywood boulevards.

Poole was hit while walking outside of a marked crosswalk early Saturday morning after getting out of her friend’s car.

“She was a strong, strong young woman and she had dreams and aspirations and she wanted the best for her son,” Angel Chadwick, Rakiyah’s Aunt said.

Rakiyah Poole with son A’maree (Chardae Criner)

Rakiyah Poole killed after a hit in run crash in January 2023. (Credit: Chardae Criner)

According to the arrest report, 19-year-old, Joanna Meza was speeding on East Lake Mead Boulevard just before 4:30 am when she allegedly hit and killed Poole.

Meza failed to stop and continued to drive through.

Poole’s family said they are distraught after finding out the alleged details.

“It’s really hard to even accept that her life was cut off at such an early age,” Glenda Burns Rakiyah’s grandmother said.

Meza faces several other related charges and Rakiyah’s family alleges that she must have been intoxicated while behind the wheel to commit such an act.

“That young lady who hit my niece, there were other people in the car with her and I feel like everyone should be held accountable,” Chadwick said.

“She was 19 years old, where did she get the alcohol from?” “Whomever’s house she was at, they also need to be held accountable!”

As for why Rakiyah was in the street, to begin with; Her grandmother is urging the other people who were in the car with her to help them understand what happened.

“I pray and hope that they can give some answers as to why she got out of the car because that has not been explained yet. All we know is that they were arguing, and she was asked to leave and that was it,” Burns said.

As for the suspect, Meza faces charges of reckless driving, failing to stop at the scene of an accident, and destroying or concealing evidence.

She is scheduled to appear back in court on February 6th.