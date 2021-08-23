Family seeks $65M from Republic Services in lawsuit over girl’s death

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A wrongful death lawsuit trial that focuses on the death of an 11-year-old girl who was struck and killed by a Republic Services truck went to the jury Monday morning.

Jazmin Espana was killed in 2017 at the intersection of South Sandhill and East Viking road and her family filed a lawsuit against the company. The lawsuit claims the driver Julio Cortez-Solano failed to yield the right of way and had a history of safety violations.

Closing arguments wrapped up on Friday with the family’s attorney asking jurors to award the girl’s mother at least $65 million in damages.

Cortez-Solano was fired after the incident but rehired. David Barron, an attorney for Republic Services, said the company was proactive in its training even though Cortez-Solano said he wasn’t always provided an interpreter during training. The company has maintained their truck had the right of way.

A police report said the garbage truck was making a right turn on a green light onto Viking at the same time Espana entered the crosswalk on a walk signal and was struck by the side of the truck.

The trial started two weeks ago.

