LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Police continue to search for the men they say are responsible for shooting and killing two people on Friday night.

On Friday, July 29, Samiir Smith, 19, and Deanna Maria Diaz, 24, were shot and killed in Diaz’s apartment on Cindysue Street, near Rancho Drive and Vegas Drive.

Smith’s mother and older brother are trying to figure out why Smith, a young man, who they believe never got into trouble and kept to himself, became a victim of gun violence.

“I moved here from Chicago to get my kids away from shooting and my son died out here from getting shot. Now I don’t even want to go back to that place,” said Smith’s mother, April Vargas.

According to investigators, Smith and his neighbor, Diaz was inside her apartment when two men knocked on the door. Diaz answered the door, and an argument ensued between the four people. Smith and one of the visitors got into a physical altercation, and during the fight, the visitor pulled a gun and shot the victims.

“I peaked out the door and screamed out Samiir’s name to see if he would respond to me and he didn’t,” said Naadir Smith, Smith’s older brother who heard the gunshots from two doors down and ran over.”I didn’t see any type of pain in his face I think him seeing me kind of like put him at peace with it.”

Smith’s family says Smith and Diaz were very close and spent a lot of time together, however they believe he was at the wrong place at the wrong time.

“He didn’t have a police record, so I had to go and identify him,” said Vargas.

A memorial now sits at the crime scene where the two were killed. The family is now working on moving out of their apartment as they say it is too hard to continue living there.

“When you get caught your family is going to be hurt too. Your mom is going to be hurt too,” said Vargas to the men who took her son’s life.

Smith’s mother says that since her son was always a giver, she has chosen to donate his body to science.

LVMPD has not made any arrests yet and urges people to call them with any information they may have. If you have any information and would like to stay anonymous call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.