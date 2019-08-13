Family searches for answers in double murder case

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – It’s been more than a week since Harlee Deborski and Timothy Bailey, both 19-years-old, were killed. Their families say they still have no idea what happened that night.

Deborski and Bailey were shot in a home in the 7800 block of Airola Peak near West Grand Teton Dr. and North Hualapai Way. Police say 19-year-old Chance Underwood walked inside of the home and killed them.

“It was a little shocking and overwhelming obviously because of who he was,” said Jason Deborski, the victim’s father.

Underwood appeared in court on Saturday. He faces two counts of murder.

Jason Deborski, Harlee’s father, says the three were friends. So, what led up to their tragic deaths?

“I do feel a little bit relieved but there’s still a lot of questions that need to be answered.”

On Monday night, Deborski’s family and friends wore t-shirts in honor of their loved one. They also lit candles and said a prayer at Desert Breeze Park.

“He was a great brother, a friend, cousin, son, you know. He was a special boy.”

For now, the Deborski’s are taking life one day at a time until they find closure.

“He is always going to live with us and together, we have to figure out a way to pull strong as a family and keep finding a way to make it better every day, and do what we do best as a family and survive,” said Deborski.

Underwood is due back in court on Tuesday.