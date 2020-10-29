Family searches for answers after missing Las Vegas woman is found dead

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The family of Tiffany Booth is asking for answers after police discovered the missing woman’s body in Indian Springs earlier this month.

“We are just heartbroken,” Tiffany’s cousin Angelena Moore said, sharing her grief. “Why?”

The 35-year-old and her boyfriend first disappeared from Southern Nevada on Sept. 27. Family and police said they went out of town and failed to return after a few days.

Booth and Clemente

Booth’s car was later found in the Ely desert on Oct. 8, before detectives found her body on Oct. 19.

Police are now searching for Eduardo Clemente, calling him a suspect in her death.

“Tiffany was the kindest, most gentle soul you would ever meet,” Moore added. “She was just one of those people who was always, always there for everyone, all the time, no matter what. And that is why this is so hard.”

“Why would someone want to hurt her?” Moore asked. “It just doesn’t make any sense.”

Booth’s entire family is asking Clemente to come forward as they deal with so much unexpected grief.

“It’s just anger,” she exclaimed. “Getting angrier and angrier and angrier.”

“Our whole world is rocked, and we just want to know why,” Moore said. “We just want to know what happened.”

They are asking for closure so they can honor a beautiful life taken far too soon.

“We will never stop,” Moore concluded. “Until we find out what happened and why.”

If you have seen Clemente or know where he may be, call Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at 702-828-3521. You can also call Crimestoppers at 702-385-5555, where you can remain anonymous.

Tiffany’s family has also started a GoFundMe for funeral expenses. If you’d like to help, click here.