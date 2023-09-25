LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An investigation is underway on how an iron worker died while on the construction site for the upcoming Formula One race.

Family tells 8 News Now Tizoc Antonio, 37, was just hours into his first day working on the F1 construction project at the Bellagio Fountains on Saturday morning.

According to the Clark County Coroner’s office, Antonio died from incisions in his neck.

Guests staying at the Bellagio tell 8 News Now they saw several people rushing to Antonio’s side. Some even jumped in the water to help him.

Antonio later died at UMC.

On Thursday, 8 News Now spoke with Antonio’s family at their home.

His wife did not want to go on camera and confirmed Antonio had been with Ironworkers Local 433 for many years.

Through the union, he worked on several big projects including the Sphere and Durango Casino & Resort.

On Saturday, he was set to start work on the F1 construction site.

His wife said he was excited to have the big race come to Las Vegas.

The union president tells 8 News Now they cannot comment because the incident is under investigation, but “prayers are with their brother.”

OSHA has taken over the investigation and provided a statement that said, “Nevada OSHA officials were notified of the fatality that occurred Saturday on Bellagio’s property. Officials were dispatched to the site of the incident to open an investigation.”

While Antonio’s family waits to find out what exactly happened, his wife describes him as having a big heart.

He leaves behind a young stepson.