LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Hundreds are still homeless after a huge fire near downtown Sunday morning, and one family reports that their home was burglarized after the blaze.

At least 10 buildings and two dozen cars were destroyed. Hundreds of residents have been displaced. A Red Cross assistance center is operating through until Wednesday at Hollingsworth STEAM Academy on East Ogden Avenue. Hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Some of the people who were forced to evacuate have returned home, but one family discovered that valuables were stolen while they were gone.

“Cash had been taken out of the office drawers in my office,” a woman we will only identify by her first name – Ashley – told us. “They had gone through his documents, they took a number of medications. All kinds of things that I’m still discovering are missing.”

The family is working with neighbors on security.

Red Cross staff are also helping those impacted by the fire. Only one minor injury has been reported, but the fire is being described by Las Vegas Fire & Rescue as the largest fire within city limits in the past 25 years.