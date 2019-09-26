Family remembers man found dead in northeast valley desert

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The family of the man found dead in the desert spoke with 8 News Now about his life Wednesday.

Red Rock Search & Rescue crews discovered 47-year-old Raul Salazar’s body dumped in a desert area near State Route 147 in the northeast valley Friday. Police told 8 News Now Salazar was wrapped in a sleeping bag with multiple gunshot wounds.

“The thing I am going to miss most about him is just hearing his voice,” Raul’s brother said over the phone. He does not wish to be identified.

“When he would walk in, his presence was known,” Salazar’s brother added.

His words were warped with grief as he spoke about the man loved ones called “Rolo.” He said the 47-year-old saw some ups and downs over the years, but he always had a passion for soccer.

Salazar played his whole life and even worked as a local soccer coach before he was killed last week.

“He loved the friends and the challenge of the game,” he said of Salazar’s sports love. “He really loved it and he always enjoyed to talk about his players and how they were developing.”

Police connected 19-year-old Michael Miller to Salazar’s murder. Family told 8 News Now Miller was living in Salazar’s home and was later arrested at the residence Tuesday.

“Unfortunately he fell in the direction where this orbit that he was in,” Salazar’s brother said of his recent choices. “It kind of led him to the people that took his life.”

Now, as Salazar’s brother tries to move forward, he hopes justice will bring some comfort. This, while he does his best to always keep Raul’s memory alive.

“He would be the life of the party,” he said of Raul. “He would do anything for you.”

Salazar is survived by a son and two brothers.

Raul Salazar did have a history with the law. 8 News Now found extensive records of the charges he’s faced over the last ten years.

They include burglary while in possession of a deadly weapon, domestic battery on an older person and child abuse and neglect. The most recent charge was listed just last month.

Michael Miller made his first court appearance today. He was assigned a public defender. He is set to face a judge again on Friday.