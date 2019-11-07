Family remembers loved one who was killed in DUI crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A family, who lost a loved one in a deadly DUI crash last month, wants to honor his legacy. Police say 65-year-old Marcial Escobia was killed by a drunk driver, near Tropicana and Rainbow.

An angel sits at the corner of Tropicana and Rainbow as part of a tribute to a life taken too soon.

Escobia’s family tells 8 News Now he was the kindest soul you’d ever meet, and they want the whole world to know.

“He was a good man, a really good man,” said Marcial’s daughter Misha.

Marcial Escobia was a registered nurse at UMC and a devoted man of God. His family is still processing the crash that led to his death.

“They were going to church that day, and they never made it to church,” said Misha “It doesn’t feel real. When you come home, and he’s not here, it’s real.”

Also real, is Marcial’s legacy of love and sense of selflessness.

“Him last, because that’s what a real man does,” said Marcial’s son Nimar. “He took his eyes off himself.”

“We grew up together, and in the family, he’s like a father to us, because my father died,” said Marcial’s brother Getulio

Marcial’s passenger was his wife of 37 years, Nimfa — who just got out of the hospital. She’s suffering from five broken ribs and has limited mobility.

“I’m not like this,” Nimfa said. “I can walk, I can do anything, I can go anywhere. And now what, look what happened to me.”

Police say the crash was caused by a drunk driver Kevin Raspperry. This was his third DUI.

“I just want justice,” Nimfa said.

The family is now speaking out against drunk driving and wants to see Raspperry stay behind bars.

“At what point do you learn your lesson?” asked Misha. “You had to take my dad to learn a lesson? It’s not fair, not fair at all.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay for Marcial’s funeral. You can find more information on that by clicking HERE.