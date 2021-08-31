Family remembers Lesly Palacio one year after death

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The family of a Las Vegas woman is remembering her one year after her disappearance and suspicious death and calling for justice for the man accused of killing her.

Lesly Palacio was 22 years old when she disappeared on Aug. 29, 2020. Her family says there isn’t a day they don’t think about her.

“I feel like every anniversary that comes up, I feel like I’m reliving those moments again and it’s just horrible,” said Kaly Palacio, Lesly’s sister. “Being here with the house quiet makes me feel so empty inside.”

Kaly Palacio says despite a year going by it feels like just yesterday that her family received the news of Lesly’s death.

“It went by super fast,” said Kaly Palacio. “You know, like everyone is out here, you know with their siblings and having a fun time, when I’m over here grieving.”

She says the grief is unbearable at times.

The family describes Lesly as independent, hard-working, and positive.

“I’m not going to stop helping people because I’m doing it in her memory,” said Kaly Palacio. “I want people to remember her in a positive way by caring for one another.”

The prime suspect in the crime, Erick Rangel-Ibarra, has not been captured. His father, Jose Rangel, was recently sentenced to two years in prison for being an accessory to murder for destroying evidence in the case.

The Palacio family and attorney Ofelia Markarian have a message for the community.

“Keep following the case and keel Lesly’s spirit alive,” said Markarian. “It’s been really, really hard knowing and Eric Rangel is still out on the streets.”