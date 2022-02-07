Family records home break-in while son is inside

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Spring Valley family is beefing up security at their home after a recent break in that was captured on surveillance. Two men broke into their house last Thursday around 5:30 p.m. while their 14-year-old son was inside.

Homeowner Jeff Liston said it was disturbing to know someone was breaking in their home. Liston told 8 News Now the men ransacked the home and has left him and his family on edge.

After his son saw a man on security camera knocking on the door he called his dad. “He was hysterical crying, it was a father’s worst nightmare,” Liston told 8 News Now.

“I saw the gentleman kick the door down and I told my son to run as quickly as he can out out the garage to a neighbors house,” Liston said. “And thankfully he was able to escape to safety.”

Liston said while there was a lot of damage in the home nothing was stolen. The men got away in a BMW sedan.

A few days later someone broke into his business in downtown Las Vegas. Liston said he worries about this problem around the valley and wants others to be alert. “We are going to get security gates and some weapons,” Liston said. “We are not trying, we are going to protect my home as much as we can so when a guy like this does this next time I can be prepared.”

Police have not made any arrests in the break-in that was recorded on video.