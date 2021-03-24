Family raising money to rebuild business after fire destroys food truck

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A hidden gem here in the valley caught fire, and now, the owners need help to bring it back. Mima’s Kitchen on Charleston Boulevard and Commerce Street — known for Colombian and Mexican dishes — was destroyed last week.

Carlos Arturo Monsalve Castro, along with his uncle Juan Uribe and aunt Mayerli Diaz are from Bucaramanga, Colombia, and realized Las Vegas needed a fast-food Colombian concept.

“Mima’s was a food truck that we started about two years ago my family,” Castro said.

From empanadas and arepas to hot dogs and burgers, they served it all.

“My uncle is Miguel, my aunt is Maye so that’s why Mima’s is the name,” Castro said.

They even reinvented themselves this past year, offering a fusion of Columbian and Mexican plates.

“It was a way for my family to share some of our traditions our food and our flavors,” Castro said.

But then the worst imaginable happened.

“Unfortunately, there seemed to have been an electrical issue that started after hours and that turned into a fire,” Castro said. “We got a call from the tire shop that was right next to our food truck, and so, we went there and tried to extinguish the fire with the fire extinguisher but everything was burned down.”

That forced them to shutter their business they worked so hard to build.

Now many loyal customers in Las Vegas want this corner to come back to life.

“People are reaching out and asking you know what happened and when we are going to be open up again so we can serve them,” Castro said. “We are still trying to figure out how we can make Mima’s come back better and stronger than before.”

Mima’s Kitchen is a total loss. They are hoping to raise $10,000 to get back in business.

You can donate to their GoFundMe by CLICKING HERE.