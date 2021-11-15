Family raises funds for newlyweds after wife killed in crash, spouse injured

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A heartbroken family is trying to pull themselves together after a horrible loss.

Months after their dream wedding, their daughter Caylie and her wife’s new life together had shattered after Ivana was killed in a crash.

“She said mom, she was my person. She was my best friend and I don’t know who I am without her. It’s our job as her parents to help her figure that out,” said Donna Harkness, Caylie’s mother.

Donna says at the time of the crash, Caylie lay trapped in the car and held Ivana’s hand while she took her last breath.

A marriage cut short for Caylie and Ivana, about 5 months after the couple said “I do,” the unthinkable happened.

“We know that a commercial concrete truck was broke down and that choked the lanes to one lane. We know that they never understood the danger,” said Chuck Harkness the father of Caylie.

The Harkness family tells 8 News Now, both women were driving home from work on the 215 near Sky Pointe Drive on Saturday when they crashed.

26-year-old Caylie was quickly hospitalized, but 30-year old Ivana didn’t survive.

“She has multiple fractures in both legs, compound fractures in both ankles, fracture below her knee, rods, and plates,” said Chuck.

As the family prepares for Caylie’s physical recovery they are also preparing for heavy medical bills.

According to the family’s gofundme page, three days after the crash, Caylies hospital bills stood at $80,000.



A difficult road without her special person.

“I also spoke to Ivana’s parents and they want everyone to know that she was their princess,” said Donna.

The Harkness family has set up a gofundme page for those who would like to help cover the costs of Caylie’s medical bills.