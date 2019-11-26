Family questions safety of deadly intersection near Craig, Lamb

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s been almost a year since a school bus driver was hit and killed in a crash near Craig Road and Lamb Boulevard.

City leaders say the lighting at the intersection was recently upgraded, but Billy Burts’ family say it isn’t enough.

The 53-year-old was riding his motorcycle around 4:30 a.m. near Craig and Lamb last December when he was rear ended at a stop light. The driver has never been found.

Burts was on his way to work.

“It’s a deadly intersection that took my friend’s life,” said Rudy Zamora, the victim’s friend.

Burts’ family is urging the City of North Las Vegas to improve traffic safety at the intersection.

“There definitely needs to be more lighting out there to illuminate that area,” Zamora said.

City leaders say they don’t have any other projects included in their capital improvement plan this year. Still, Burts’ family hopes more will be done.

“Every minute that we don’t know is another minute that’s just not right,” said Jefferey Martinez, Burts’ husband.

The vehicle involved in the crash has only been described as a dark-colored Acura SUV.

If you have information on this incident, you can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 702- 385-5555.

“Someone literally took someone’s life, left someone widowed, and they’re still out there enjoying their freedom, and I don’t know how they can do this without having them be on their conscience,” Zamora said.