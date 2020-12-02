Family Promise of Las Vegas kicks off latest fundraiser to help families at risk for homelessness in Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Giving Tuesday, many non-profits in the Las Vegas valley asked for donations. Family Promise of Las Vegas was one of them.

The non-profit has been helping families in Clark County at risk for homelessness for nearly 25 years.

The agency says it’s seen almost a 400% increase in the need department during the coronavirus pandemic. They’ve helped more than 500 families to date since March.

On Tuesday, the non-profit kicked off its month long virtual fundraiser, called “Heart of Home.”

Here’s how it works:

Those wanting to donate can do so by going to their website, where you can make a contribution and then post a photo and a line of what home means to you.

Click the mosaic to see what others have posted.

“We recently were able to help one of the dancers at one of the shows, save his home. He had gone through all his money and savings, and he came to us for assistance to save his home and we were able to do that, and it made me feel very good,” said Terry Ruth Lindemann, executive director of Family Promise of Las Vegas.

The fundraising campaign will go through Dec. 31, and if you can’t give this year, you can still view the mosaic and see what people are sharing.