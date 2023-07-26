LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Two female hikers were found dead over the weekend at the Valley of Fire State Park.

One of the women was Jessica Rosalie Rhodes and she is remembered as someone who loved and lived for adventure.

“She said going on hikes would make her feel closer to god,” Hannah Ariola, the older sister of Rhodes said.

Ariola describes her sister as knowing everything about the ins and outs of the outdoors.

“She did a lot of spartan races so being out in the valley, hiking and stuff she did a lot of hiking,” Ariola said.

Saturday was supposed to mark a new adventure at the Valley of Fire to celebrate Rhodes turning 35 on Tuesday.

Rhodes was joined by her friend Diana Matienco Rivera.

“They are adventure buddies,” Ariola said.

Temperatures there reached 109 by mid-afternoon on Saturday.

“She was well prepared for her hike she had food and stuff in her bag,” Ariola said.

Ariola said her sister and Rivera came across another hiking group on their trail, that group finished their hike and realized they didn’t spot the two friends again which prompted them to call for help.

State park police found one woman dead on a trail and another dead in a canyon.

The next day, Ariola received a call from the coroner.

“My heart dropped because it was a 702-area code,” Ariola said. “Never in a million years would I think I would get a phone call that my little sister was gone.”

Ariola told 8 News Now she was told by the coroner’s office that the deaths were heat-related, although there has not been an official cause of death released just yet.

Summerlin Hospital released a statement after it was determined that both hikers worked there.