Family of victims, survivors visit Healing Garden on anniversary of #1October

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Community Healing Garden welcomed hundreds of people paying respect Thursday. Throughout the day people from all over the country came through and spent time there.

8 News Now spoke to the family of a victim and to people who were at the concert.

Many say it was important to spend October 1st here in Las Vegas. Many who were at the concert decided to spend time at the garden and participate in the remembrance events around town.

People, who don’t even know the victims or who were not even there, could be seen dropping off flowers.

The family of Christopher Roybal drove in from southern California. They spent a long time sitting next to his memorial to remember Christopher, who was a veteran.

“I made a commitment to him that I would be here for the rest of my life on October 1st,” said Debbie Allen, Christopher’s mother. “He went right into his normal role of saving people and he was shot right in the heart, that is why we are here.”

People say they appreciate having a place to come to remember their loved ones in Las Vegas. They say the healing garden is a special place and they appreciate the updates that have happened here.

There are a number of remembrance events happening today and over the weekend.

Many of the people 8 News Now spoke with say they plan to attend what they can, including a human chain event happening at the site of the shooting. That is at 9 p.m. Thursday.