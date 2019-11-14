Family of victim in fiery DUI crash mourns, reflects on her life and memory in emotional interview

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Norma Rosario Ortiz, 45, was killed in a fiery crash when 24-year-old Aaron Kruse slammed into the back of the Toyota she was in. Her mourning family sat with 8 News Now and reflected on her life and the memory she leaves behind.

Her daughters told Sally Jaramillo she was bright and always lit up the room she entered. They revealed she loved hiking and loved to laugh.

“The laugh in every silent moment. Everybody loved her, everybody here. Everywhere she went she would make friends,” said Norma’s daughter Mirka Ortiz.

Her daughters expressed their shock after finding out Kruse’s blood alcohol was so high, he was going 115 miles an hour. Mirka said there is no amount of prison time or money that could justify what happened to their family.

